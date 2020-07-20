All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B
Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:59 PM

2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B

2638 Cascade Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2638 Cascade Trail, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright, cheery duplex tucked back off of the main road in Manette. Peaceful area tucked away off the street.

Double closet in master, large kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, stacked washer and dryer in unit, deck of dining room, covered parking plus reserved parking spot for an additional car.

Great price for this quiet home in Manette! Only $1300 a month!

Tenant pays all utilities, yard maintenance provided. 1 year lease, small dog considered with written approval, breed restrictions, and pet fee.

Please do not disturb tenants. Realty Station can not accept third party credit reports.
2 bd, 1 bath, 906 sqft, stack w/d, sundeck, carport. Storage shed and landscaping provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B have any available units?
2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B have?
Some of 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B currently offering any rent specials?
2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B is pet friendly.
Does 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B offer parking?
Yes, 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B offers parking.
Does 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B have a pool?
No, 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B does not have a pool.
Does 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B have accessible units?
No, 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B has units with dishwashers.
Does 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2638 Cascade Trail - A, Unit A and B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Cedar Park Apartments
4020 Bledsoe Avenue
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with GymsBremerton Apartments with Parking
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College