Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2624 E 17th St. Available 07/15/19 2 Bedroom in Great Manette Community - Charming and affordable this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home features a remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, counters and cabinets. Spacious basement offers storage space and is connected to the garage. Located in the adorable Manette community close to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, schools, and bus routes. Pet possible with approval and additional security deposit.



Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/916807?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



(RLNE2647477)