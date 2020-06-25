All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2624 E 17th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2624 E 17th St.
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

2624 E 17th St.

2624 East 17th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2624 East 17th Street, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2624 E 17th St. Available 07/15/19 2 Bedroom in Great Manette Community - Charming and affordable this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home features a remodeled kitchen with all new appliances, counters and cabinets. Spacious basement offers storage space and is connected to the garage. Located in the adorable Manette community close to PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal, schools, and bus routes. Pet possible with approval and additional security deposit.

Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/916807?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

(RLNE2647477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 E 17th St. have any available units?
2624 E 17th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2624 E 17th St. have?
Some of 2624 E 17th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 E 17th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2624 E 17th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 E 17th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 E 17th St. is pet friendly.
Does 2624 E 17th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2624 E 17th St. offers parking.
Does 2624 E 17th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 E 17th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 E 17th St. have a pool?
No, 2624 E 17th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2624 E 17th St. have accessible units?
No, 2624 E 17th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 E 17th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 E 17th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 E 17th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 E 17th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College