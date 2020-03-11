2596 Fir Ave - B

Amenities

Available January 1, 2020 This East Bremerton unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Freshly repainted, brand new hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups. It is the part of a fourplex. Ground floor unit, off-street parking. Garbage and Lawn Care Paid by Landlord.

Tenants pay utilities. Landlord pays garbage and lawn care. $75 flat rate montly water/sewer fee, landlord pays overage. To qualify, you must have a combined household income of at least 3 X's the amount of rent, a good rental history and clean criminal background check.