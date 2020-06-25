All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2446 Marine Drive

2446 Marine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2446 Marine Drive, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
West Bremerton Charmer - This updated home is available and has newer wood laminate flooring in the kitchen and newer carpets in bedrooms. Kitchen has new cabinets, new countertops and laundry room with hook-ups for your own supplied appliances is by the backdoor. The Outbuilding will be ideal for your additional, exterior storage needs. There is a sizable front yard and is within minutes to PSNS, Olympic College and highway. Two bedrooms, one bath with old world charm. No pets, No smoking/vaping. Tenant pays all utilities and must carry liability insurance. The application process is online at windermereforrent.com. Must view prior to submitting an application.
Dawn Clay
360-271-1895

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3377375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2446 Marine Drive have any available units?
2446 Marine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2446 Marine Drive have?
Some of 2446 Marine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2446 Marine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2446 Marine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2446 Marine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2446 Marine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2446 Marine Drive offer parking?
No, 2446 Marine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2446 Marine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2446 Marine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2446 Marine Drive have a pool?
No, 2446 Marine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2446 Marine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2446 Marine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2446 Marine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2446 Marine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2446 Marine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2446 Marine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
