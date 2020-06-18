All apartments in Bremerton
2411 Schley Blvd

Location

2411 Schley Blvd, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
New Build 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Bremerton! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

Welcome to this newly built, never lived in before 3 bed 2.5 bath in The Ridge near the Manette area of Bremerton. Very open feeling townhouse that boasts 1,930 square feet. Large kitchen area with tons of space in the beautiful grey cabinets and walk in pantry. Stainless steel appliances and sleek white counter-tops. Master upstairs with double door entry, full bath with 2 sinks, and a huge walk-in closet! Two additional spacious and light bedrooms with a shared double sink bathroom and gorgeous tile floors. Large laundry room upstairs as well! Mud room leads into the 2-car attached garage and all of this is walking distance to the YMCA, Ice Skating Rink, and pool! Also close to the bus line, shopping, ferries, and Navy bases/PSNS. This home has it all so don't miss your chance to call it yours! Contact Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to find out more info and to schedule a showing.

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5290520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Schley Blvd have any available units?
2411 Schley Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2411 Schley Blvd have?
Some of 2411 Schley Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Schley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Schley Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Schley Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2411 Schley Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2411 Schley Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Schley Blvd offers parking.
Does 2411 Schley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2411 Schley Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Schley Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2411 Schley Blvd has a pool.
Does 2411 Schley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2411 Schley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Schley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Schley Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 Schley Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 Schley Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

