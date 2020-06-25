All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

2406 East 11th St

2406 E 11th St · No Longer Available
Location

2406 E 11th St, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Duplex in amazing Location! Two Bedroom One Bath Duplex in Manette. Walking distance to Manette markets, shops, restaurant, Manette park and more. Shared additional storage in Basement, private off street parking area, lawn. Qualifications are: Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount to qualify . ($4,900 or more a month combined income). Good credit and clean criminal background check. Good Rental History
Application fee $20/adult. Available to Move in July 10th. No Smoking/No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 East 11th St have any available units?
2406 East 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2406 East 11th St have?
Some of 2406 East 11th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 East 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
2406 East 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 East 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 2406 East 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2406 East 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 2406 East 11th St offers parking.
Does 2406 East 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 East 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 East 11th St have a pool?
No, 2406 East 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 2406 East 11th St have accessible units?
No, 2406 East 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 East 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 East 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 East 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 East 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.
