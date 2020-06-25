2406 East 11th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Duplex in amazing Location! Two Bedroom One Bath Duplex in Manette. Walking distance to Manette markets, shops, restaurant, Manette park and more. Shared additional storage in Basement, private off street parking area, lawn. Qualifications are: Monthly income must be 3x the rent amount to qualify . ($4,900 or more a month combined income). Good credit and clean criminal background check. Good Rental History

Application fee $20/adult. Available to Move in July 10th. No Smoking/No Pets