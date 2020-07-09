All apartments in Bremerton
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2110 Southwest Nautical Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2110 Southwest Nautical Street

2110 SW Nautical St · No Longer Available
Location

2110 SW Nautical St, Bremerton, WA 98367

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful inside and out, this newer south Kitsap home is located in the Freestone at Bayside development! The open concept floor plan offers a spacious entry that flows into the family room with plenty of space for an office or den and features built-in shelving around the cozy gas fireplace. The dining room looks out to the deck and fully fenced backyard. The kitchen boasts a walk-in pantry, all stainless appliances and upgraded countertops. Upstairs features a large loft space, full bath, laundry room and all bedrooms.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Southwest Nautical Street have any available units?
2110 Southwest Nautical Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2110 Southwest Nautical Street have?
Some of 2110 Southwest Nautical Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Southwest Nautical Street currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Southwest Nautical Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Southwest Nautical Street pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Southwest Nautical Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2110 Southwest Nautical Street offer parking?
No, 2110 Southwest Nautical Street does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Southwest Nautical Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Southwest Nautical Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Southwest Nautical Street have a pool?
No, 2110 Southwest Nautical Street does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Southwest Nautical Street have accessible units?
No, 2110 Southwest Nautical Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Southwest Nautical Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Southwest Nautical Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Southwest Nautical Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Southwest Nautical Street does not have units with air conditioning.
