2010 15th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath with Partial Water Views! INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES! - This upper unit hidden gem is something you won't want to miss out on! The front yard is enclosed with tall arborvitae that will provide some privacy from the street, inside you'll find the home flows nicely from room to room. Hardwood floors throughout with built in shelving, TONS of natural light from all the windows and personal touches in the kitchen with tile back-splash, white cabinetry that provide a lot of space and a partial view of Dyes Inlet! Private deck and enclosed backyard perfect for summer entertaining! Laundry is shared with the downstairs unit. Street parking. Centrally located and close to Olympic College, Ferry Terminal, PSNS/Navy Base, WA-3 & so much more! All utilities except internet/cable included! Contact Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to find out more or to schedule a showing!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

**Dining, Family Room and Kitchen have been painted since these photos**



No Cats Allowed



