Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

2010 15th St

2010 15th Street
Location

2010 15th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath with Partial Water Views! INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES! - This upper unit hidden gem is something you won't want to miss out on! The front yard is enclosed with tall arborvitae that will provide some privacy from the street, inside you'll find the home flows nicely from room to room. Hardwood floors throughout with built in shelving, TONS of natural light from all the windows and personal touches in the kitchen with tile back-splash, white cabinetry that provide a lot of space and a partial view of Dyes Inlet! Private deck and enclosed backyard perfect for summer entertaining! Laundry is shared with the downstairs unit. Street parking. Centrally located and close to Olympic College, Ferry Terminal, PSNS/Navy Base, WA-3 & so much more! All utilities except internet/cable included! Contact Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to find out more or to schedule a showing!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
**Dining, Family Room and Kitchen have been painted since these photos**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5536522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 15th St have any available units?
2010 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2010 15th St have?
Some of 2010 15th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
2010 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 2010 15th St offer parking?
No, 2010 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 2010 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 15th St have a pool?
No, 2010 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 2010 15th St have accessible units?
No, 2010 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.
