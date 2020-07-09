1935 N. Ranier Ave

Amenities

Spacious 2200 SqFt 4Bd 1.75BA Rambler With Classic Charm & Modern Luxury! - Beautiful 2200 SqFt 4Bd 1.75BA Rambler split-level with huge driveway, tons of parking and a gardener's dream project in the back yard! The well manicured front yard and garden beds are stunning, but it's the classic charm coupled with modern convenience that makes this 1930s home a true gem!

Step inside to find both hard-wood and laminate flooring flooring through, a cozy gas fireplace in the living room, and a lovely eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Tons of double pane vinyl windows allow for plenty of natural light, and three spacious bedrooms, plus a full bath finish up the main level. The fourth bedroom is located in the finished basement where you will also find a carpeted bonus room, tons of storage, and its own back door access point off the work-shop area. Utility room with full size washer and dryer are also located in the basement, adjacent to the .75 bath with shower. Washer and dryer present in house are not owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, but if they cease to function owner will not be responsible for repairing or replacing them. They can however be removed if that should happen. Forced air central heat makes for excellent energy efficiency. Tenant responsible for all utilities; electric, gas and on City water & sewer.

Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Smoking.

Pets under 50 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.



