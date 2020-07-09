All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated May 28 2019 at 6:33 PM

1935 N. Ranier Ave

1935 North Rainier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1935 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2200 SqFt 4Bd 1.75BA Rambler With Classic Charm & Modern Luxury! - Beautiful 2200 SqFt 4Bd 1.75BA Rambler split-level with huge driveway, tons of parking and a gardener's dream project in the back yard! The well manicured front yard and garden beds are stunning, but it's the classic charm coupled with modern convenience that makes this 1930s home a true gem!
Step inside to find both hard-wood and laminate flooring flooring through, a cozy gas fireplace in the living room, and a lovely eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. Tons of double pane vinyl windows allow for plenty of natural light, and three spacious bedrooms, plus a full bath finish up the main level. The fourth bedroom is located in the finished basement where you will also find a carpeted bonus room, tons of storage, and its own back door access point off the work-shop area. Utility room with full size washer and dryer are also located in the basement, adjacent to the .75 bath with shower. Washer and dryer present in house are not owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, but if they cease to function owner will not be responsible for repairing or replacing them. They can however be removed if that should happen. Forced air central heat makes for excellent energy efficiency. Tenant responsible for all utilities; electric, gas and on City water & sewer.
Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
No Smoking.
Pets under 50 lbs negotiable with additional deposit.

Check out all our available rentals at www.lighthouse-cove.com

(RLNE4919766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 N. Ranier Ave have any available units?
1935 N. Ranier Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1935 N. Ranier Ave have?
Some of 1935 N. Ranier Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 N. Ranier Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1935 N. Ranier Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 N. Ranier Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1935 N. Ranier Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1935 N. Ranier Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1935 N. Ranier Ave offers parking.
Does 1935 N. Ranier Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935 N. Ranier Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 N. Ranier Ave have a pool?
No, 1935 N. Ranier Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1935 N. Ranier Ave have accessible units?
No, 1935 N. Ranier Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 N. Ranier Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 N. Ranier Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 N. Ranier Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1935 N. Ranier Ave has units with air conditioning.
