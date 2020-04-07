All apartments in Bremerton
1720 N. Cambrian Ave

1720 Cambrian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Cambrian Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like New 2 Bedroom with Large Garage- West Bremerton - Fresh! New! Spacious! Great 2 bedroom 1 full bath duplex with over 800 square feet of living space and the same sized basement/garage...that's over 1600 square feet of usable space for living, storage, hobby room etc. Located at the top of N. Cambrian. Enter into a large living room, and eat in kitchen. New paint, flooring, counter tops, appliances and plenty of parking for vehicles. Lower level alley access to the garage and additional parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4388595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 N. Cambrian Ave have any available units?
1720 N. Cambrian Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1720 N. Cambrian Ave have?
Some of 1720 N. Cambrian Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 N. Cambrian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1720 N. Cambrian Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 N. Cambrian Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1720 N. Cambrian Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1720 N. Cambrian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1720 N. Cambrian Ave offers parking.
Does 1720 N. Cambrian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 N. Cambrian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 N. Cambrian Ave have a pool?
No, 1720 N. Cambrian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1720 N. Cambrian Ave have accessible units?
No, 1720 N. Cambrian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 N. Cambrian Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 N. Cambrian Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 N. Cambrian Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 N. Cambrian Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

