1720 N. Cambrian Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Like New 2 Bedroom with Large Garage- West Bremerton - Fresh! New! Spacious! Great 2 bedroom 1 full bath duplex with over 800 square feet of living space and the same sized basement/garage...that's over 1600 square feet of usable space for living, storage, hobby room etc. Located at the top of N. Cambrian. Enter into a large living room, and eat in kitchen. New paint, flooring, counter tops, appliances and plenty of parking for vehicles. Lower level alley access to the garage and additional parking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4388595)