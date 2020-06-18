Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1561 Thompson Drive NW Available 12/25/19 Spacious remodelled rambler with so many amenities! - This adorable Bremerton is not going to last long, so don't dawdle!

Large living room/dining room that opens into kitchen with all appliances including a microhood and lots of cabinets. Check out the awesome side by side fridge!

Master bedroom with full master bath with soaker tub and walk in closet, as well as two more good sized bedrooms and a full hall bath. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer are present but as not owner supplied appliances. Can be used by tenants, but will not be repaired or replaced. Can also be removed.

SIngle car garage and small unfenced yard.

Electric heat pump and double paned vinyl windows make for low energy costs.

On city water and sewer.

One cat negotiable with additional deposit & a monthly pet admin fee. Sorry, NO dogs.



*Bonus

Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy

living environment.



No Dogs Allowed



