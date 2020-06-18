All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1561 Thompson Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1561 Thompson Drive NW
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

1561 Thompson Drive NW

1561 Thompson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1561 Thompson Drive, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1561 Thompson Drive NW Available 12/25/19 Spacious remodelled rambler with so many amenities! - This adorable Bremerton is not going to last long, so don't dawdle!
Large living room/dining room that opens into kitchen with all appliances including a microhood and lots of cabinets. Check out the awesome side by side fridge!
Master bedroom with full master bath with soaker tub and walk in closet, as well as two more good sized bedrooms and a full hall bath. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Washer and dryer are present but as not owner supplied appliances. Can be used by tenants, but will not be repaired or replaced. Can also be removed.
SIngle car garage and small unfenced yard.
Electric heat pump and double paned vinyl windows make for low energy costs.
On city water and sewer.
One cat negotiable with additional deposit & a monthly pet admin fee. Sorry, NO dogs.

*Bonus
Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

For a full listing of all available
rentals & to schedule a viewing today, please check out our website at www.lcpmwa.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5391752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1561 Thompson Drive NW have any available units?
1561 Thompson Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1561 Thompson Drive NW have?
Some of 1561 Thompson Drive NW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1561 Thompson Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1561 Thompson Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1561 Thompson Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1561 Thompson Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 1561 Thompson Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1561 Thompson Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1561 Thompson Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1561 Thompson Drive NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1561 Thompson Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1561 Thompson Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1561 Thompson Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1561 Thompson Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1561 Thompson Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1561 Thompson Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1561 Thompson Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1561 Thompson Drive NW has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College