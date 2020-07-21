All apartments in Bremerton
1316 PERRY AVENUE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

1316 PERRY AVENUE

1316 Perry Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Perry Ave, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lower Manette Charmer close to restaurants and easy walk to Seattle ferry! - Beautiful architecture in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2098 sq.ft. Manette home.
Main floor features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and open living, dining and kitchen area. Mud room to extra large basement area with 850 sq ft of storage space and full size washer & dryer. Spacious top floor master suite, with room for sitting area, bonus room off of one end and walk-through bathroom. Large gardener's yard. Renter's insurance and proof of employment required. No smoking, pets under 25lb upon owner approval and additional pet deposit. Available August 7, 2019 contact Crystal Avery for appointment. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

(RLNE3792528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 PERRY AVENUE have any available units?
1316 PERRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1316 PERRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1316 PERRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 PERRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 PERRY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1316 PERRY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1316 PERRY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1316 PERRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 PERRY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 PERRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1316 PERRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1316 PERRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1316 PERRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 PERRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 PERRY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 PERRY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 PERRY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
