1316 PERRY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Lower Manette Charmer close to restaurants and easy walk to Seattle ferry! - Beautiful architecture in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2098 sq.ft. Manette home.

Main floor features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and open living, dining and kitchen area. Mud room to extra large basement area with 850 sq ft of storage space and full size washer & dryer. Spacious top floor master suite, with room for sitting area, bonus room off of one end and walk-through bathroom. Large gardener's yard. Renter's insurance and proof of employment required. No smoking, pets under 25lb upon owner approval and additional pet deposit. Available August 7, 2019 contact Crystal Avery for appointment. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com



