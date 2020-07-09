All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
126 S. Cambrian Avenue
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

126 S. Cambrian Avenue

126 S Cambrian Ave · No Longer Available
Location

126 S Cambrian Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
126 S. Cambrian Avenue Available 04/01/19 3 Story 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home moments from PSNS - 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with mountain view just a few blocks from PSNS. Open floor plan with plenty of extras and off street parking just a few blocks from PSNS, Seattle Ferry and Hwy 16 and Hwy 3 access. All bedrooms and full baths are on upper level. Main floor has large living area, open eat in kitchen and balcony with views. Parking on lower level with access to utility room and deep 1 car garage and added storage areas. Yes, this is a three story home! Minimal yard upkeep.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3963172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 S. Cambrian Avenue have any available units?
126 S. Cambrian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 126 S. Cambrian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
126 S. Cambrian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 S. Cambrian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 126 S. Cambrian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 126 S. Cambrian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 126 S. Cambrian Avenue offers parking.
Does 126 S. Cambrian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 S. Cambrian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 S. Cambrian Avenue have a pool?
No, 126 S. Cambrian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 126 S. Cambrian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 126 S. Cambrian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 126 S. Cambrian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 S. Cambrian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 S. Cambrian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 S. Cambrian Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
