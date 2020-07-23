All apartments in Bremerton
1228 Burwell St.

1228 Burwell Street · (425) 678-3510 ext. 1050
Location

1228 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1228 Burwell St. · Avail. Jul 30

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1228 Burwell St. Available 07/30/20 Unique 2BR/1BA duplex minutes from PSNS and Downtown -
This surprisingly spacious 2BR/1BA duplex is located in the heart of downtown with a super easy commute to either PSNS or the ferry as well as OC or the hospital.
Upper level has large bedroom, remodeled huge full bath, living room with wood burning fireplace as well as giant kitchen with all appliances, eating area and walk in pantry. Did we mention the tons of cabinets??
Also has a little room off of the living room which could be a playroom or office.
Lower level has another large bedroom, as well as the utility area with washer and dryer included. Single car over-sized garage as well as off street parking in the back,
Electric baseboard heat, on city water and sewer.
Sorry No Pets

Check our all our available listings or to schedule a viewing today, please visit us at lcpmwa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2455286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

