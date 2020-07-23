Amenities

1228 Burwell St. Available 07/30/20 Unique 2BR/1BA duplex minutes from PSNS and Downtown -

This surprisingly spacious 2BR/1BA duplex is located in the heart of downtown with a super easy commute to either PSNS or the ferry as well as OC or the hospital.

Upper level has large bedroom, remodeled huge full bath, living room with wood burning fireplace as well as giant kitchen with all appliances, eating area and walk in pantry. Did we mention the tons of cabinets??

Also has a little room off of the living room which could be a playroom or office.

Lower level has another large bedroom, as well as the utility area with washer and dryer included. Single car over-sized garage as well as off street parking in the back,

Electric baseboard heat, on city water and sewer.

Sorry No Pets



