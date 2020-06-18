Amenities

1222 Park Ave Available 04/01/19 Office- Retail- Commercial Space in Downtown Bremerton Near Evergreen Park - Ground level office/retail space near the epicenter of Bremerton. High volume foot traffic during the spring and summer months. Front of space with industrial style carpeting and bathroom with TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. Back of space has unfinished floors, loading doors and alley access. Some pull-in parking along south side of building. Pick out paint colors, flooring, layout and bring your ideas! Some photos are of the space prior to the last occupant.

Please call 360-698-8200 or email FrontDesk@KitsapRealEstateGroup.Net for showing times, with questions or to apply.



