All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1219 Gregory Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1219 Gregory Way
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

1219 Gregory Way

1219 Gregory Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1219 Gregory Way, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Charming 3 Bedroom in Bremerton! - Tudor style 3 bedroom tri level home in Bremerton less than 5 minutes walking distance to the State St. PSNS gate and 5 minute drive to the Bremerton Ferry Terminal! This home boasts TONS of space! Hardwood flooring throughout, huge kitchen with tons of cabinetry storage and a breakfast bar! Spacious bedrooms, living room, and dining room thats leads into your very own sun room and back deck! Attached garage and shop below PLUS off street parking! You won't want to miss getting to call this home yours! Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 for more questions or to schedule a viewing!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Gregory Way have any available units?
1219 Gregory Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1219 Gregory Way currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Gregory Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Gregory Way pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Gregory Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1219 Gregory Way offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Gregory Way offers parking.
Does 1219 Gregory Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Gregory Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Gregory Way have a pool?
No, 1219 Gregory Way does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Gregory Way have accessible units?
No, 1219 Gregory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Gregory Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Gregory Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Gregory Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Gregory Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College