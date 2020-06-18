1216 8th St

Amenities

Located in the heart of Bremerton this newly remodeled 3 bedroom home is ready for you to come see! Walking distance from PSNS, the ferry and downtown attractions such as the movie theatre, restaurants, and more! This home has a separate garage as well as a fully fenced yard! Open modern kitchen with a sliding door that leads you to the master. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!



*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

*Home is occupied, please do not disturb current residents



No Pets Allowed



