1216 8th St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1216 8th St

1216 8th Street · No Longer Available
1216 8th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Updated 3 bedroom! - *PENDING APPLICATION*

Located in the heart of Bremerton this newly remodeled 3 bedroom home is ready for you to come see! Walking distance from PSNS, the ferry and downtown attractions such as the movie theatre, restaurants, and more! This home has a separate garage as well as a fully fenced yard! Open modern kitchen with a sliding door that leads you to the master. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Paramount Property Management Group at 360-874-0500!

*Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.
*Home is occupied, please do not disturb current residents

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3896433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 8th St have any available units?
1216 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1216 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
1216 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 1216 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1216 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 1216 8th St offers parking.
Does 1216 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 8th St have a pool?
No, 1216 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 1216 8th St have accessible units?
No, 1216 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
