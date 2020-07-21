1109 N Montgomery ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single family home - Property Id: 72383



A wonderful 2 bd 1 ba with hard wood floors, a fully fenced yard. It's located less than 5 min from the navel shipyard. Street parking but has a back ally way that you could park in the back yard. Also has tankless water heater.



There is a $750 non-refundable security deposit. Well behaved pets welcome with no additional fees.



Renters are currently in home and will be showing the house.



Will be ready for move in middle of September!



Contact Landlord (Jenna) 5037997778 or email

Contact renter (Andrew) 3602048335 or 3602715001

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/72383p

