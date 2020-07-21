All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

1109 N Montgomery ave

1109 North Montgomery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1109 North Montgomery Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family home - Property Id: 72383

A wonderful 2 bd 1 ba with hard wood floors, a fully fenced yard. It's located less than 5 min from the navel shipyard. Street parking but has a back ally way that you could park in the back yard. Also has tankless water heater.

There is a $750 non-refundable security deposit. Well behaved pets welcome with no additional fees.

Renters are currently in home and will be showing the house.

Will be ready for move in middle of September!

Contact Landlord (Jenna) 5037997778 or email
Contact renter (Andrew) 3602048335 or 3602715001
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/72383p
Property Id 72383

(RLNE5087180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 N Montgomery ave have any available units?
1109 N Montgomery ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1109 N Montgomery ave have?
Some of 1109 N Montgomery ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 N Montgomery ave currently offering any rent specials?
1109 N Montgomery ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 N Montgomery ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 N Montgomery ave is pet friendly.
Does 1109 N Montgomery ave offer parking?
No, 1109 N Montgomery ave does not offer parking.
Does 1109 N Montgomery ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 N Montgomery ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 N Montgomery ave have a pool?
No, 1109 N Montgomery ave does not have a pool.
Does 1109 N Montgomery ave have accessible units?
No, 1109 N Montgomery ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 N Montgomery ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 N Montgomery ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 N Montgomery ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 N Montgomery ave does not have units with air conditioning.
