1105 13th Street E

1105 13th Street - 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex 1105 13th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337. Rent $1150.00, Deposit $1100.00. Super cute duplex across from Olympic College, 1 reserved parking space, washer and dryer inside unit, private back deck, water/sewer, and landscaping included with rent. Small pet negotiable subject to owner approval and added pet deposit. Non-smoking interior. Available first of January. Directions: 303 (Warren Ave) m left onto 13th Street, duplex on left. Ask for Melanie 360-871-2332 ext 217. Coldwell Banker Park Shore Real Estate.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uUJJjAFSAGq



