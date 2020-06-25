All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1105 13th Street E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1105 13th Street E
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

1105 13th Street E

1105 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1105 13th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1105 13th Street - 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex 1105 13th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337. Rent $1150.00, Deposit $1100.00. Super cute duplex across from Olympic College, 1 reserved parking space, washer and dryer inside unit, private back deck, water/sewer, and landscaping included with rent. Small pet negotiable subject to owner approval and added pet deposit. Non-smoking interior. Available first of January. Directions: 303 (Warren Ave) m left onto 13th Street, duplex on left. Ask for Melanie 360-871-2332 ext 217. Coldwell Banker Park Shore Real Estate.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=uUJJjAFSAGq

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5123970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 13th Street E have any available units?
1105 13th Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1105 13th Street E have?
Some of 1105 13th Street E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 13th Street E currently offering any rent specials?
1105 13th Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 13th Street E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 13th Street E is pet friendly.
Does 1105 13th Street E offer parking?
Yes, 1105 13th Street E offers parking.
Does 1105 13th Street E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 13th Street E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 13th Street E have a pool?
No, 1105 13th Street E does not have a pool.
Does 1105 13th Street E have accessible units?
No, 1105 13th Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 13th Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 13th Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 13th Street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 13th Street E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College