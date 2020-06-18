1054 Walnut St.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

East Bremerton duplex for rent! This unit has 3 bedrooms, Spacious kitchen with center island, hardwood floors, utility room with washer/dryer hookups, newer roof and new, energy efficient windows.



Great location in East Bremerton, just minutes to PSNS, Olympic College, Harrison Medical Center and Bremerton-Seattle ferry terminal.



Rent is $1,400.00/mo, with a $1500.00 deposit. Tenants are responsible for utilities, although landlord pays any water/sewer above $75/mo.



To qualify, the minimum combined income requirement would be 3x the rent, or $4,200/mo. I'm looking for a good rental history and clean criminal background check. $20/adult for the application fee.