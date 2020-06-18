All apartments in Bremerton
1054 Walnut St.

1054 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

1054 Walnut Street, Bremerton, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
East Bremerton duplex for rent! This unit has 3 bedrooms, Spacious kitchen with center island, hardwood floors, utility room with washer/dryer hookups, newer roof and new, energy efficient windows.

Great location in East Bremerton, just minutes to PSNS, Olympic College, Harrison Medical Center and Bremerton-Seattle ferry terminal.

Rent is $1,400.00/mo, with a $1500.00 deposit. Tenants are responsible for utilities, although landlord pays any water/sewer above $75/mo.

To qualify, the minimum combined income requirement would be 3x the rent, or $4,200/mo. I'm looking for a good rental history and clean criminal background check. $20/adult for the application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

