Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 AM

Stonemeadow Farms

23028 27th Ave SE · (669) 333-0998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23028 27th Ave SE, Bothell, WA 98021
Fitzgerald-35th SE

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,591

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,718

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,811

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,274

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonemeadow Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carpet
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
courtyard
fire pit
media room

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $225 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 75 lb. max weight limit per animal, No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Garage = $125 Covered Parking = $45. Open Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $45/month, Detached Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet, Storage Unit: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonemeadow Farms have any available units?
Stonemeadow Farms has 9 units available starting at $1,591 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stonemeadow Farms have?
Some of Stonemeadow Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonemeadow Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Stonemeadow Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonemeadow Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonemeadow Farms is pet friendly.
Does Stonemeadow Farms offer parking?
Yes, Stonemeadow Farms offers parking.
Does Stonemeadow Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonemeadow Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonemeadow Farms have a pool?
Yes, Stonemeadow Farms has a pool.
Does Stonemeadow Farms have accessible units?
No, Stonemeadow Farms does not have accessible units.
Does Stonemeadow Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonemeadow Farms has units with dishwashers.
Does Stonemeadow Farms have units with air conditioning?
No, Stonemeadow Farms does not have units with air conditioning.
