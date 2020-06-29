9515 NE 180th St #C107

Amenities

2 Bed 1 Bath Condo! Water/Sewer/Garbage Included! Minutes from Main Street In Bothell! Schedule a showing today! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*



Water, sewer & garbage included. This is a GREAT DEAL! IN A GREAT LOCATION! Downtown Bothell. Bright kitchen. Stacking w/d in unit. Deck off living room overlooking pool. Wood burning fireplace. One covered parking space and additional parking available. Convenient location, close to shopping, restaurants and commuting routes. Half a block to major Metro bus route, one block to Burke Gilman Trail. Easy access to 522, 405 and Bothell Everett Hwy.



SQ FT: 830



YEAR BUILT: 1979



COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cedar Crest



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Westhill

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Canyon Park

HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawn Care, Water, Sewer & Garbage



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1200

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $300



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



