9515 NE 180th St #C107
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

9515 NE 180th St #C107

9515 Northeast 180th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9515 Northeast 180th Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Downtown-190th-Riverfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
2 Bed 1 Bath Condo! Water/Sewer/Garbage Included! Minutes from Main Street In Bothell! Schedule a showing today! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*

Water, sewer & garbage included. This is a GREAT DEAL! IN A GREAT LOCATION! Downtown Bothell. Bright kitchen. Stacking w/d in unit. Deck off living room overlooking pool. Wood burning fireplace. One covered parking space and additional parking available. Convenient location, close to shopping, restaurants and commuting routes. Half a block to major Metro bus route, one block to Burke Gilman Trail. Easy access to 522, 405 and Bothell Everett Hwy.

SQ FT: 830

YEAR BUILT: 1979

COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cedar Crest

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Westhill
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Canyon Park
HIGH SCHOOL: Bothell
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

INCLUDED IN RENT: Lawn Care, Water, Sewer & Garbage

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1200
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $300

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4510729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

