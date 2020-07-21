Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3906 243rd Place SE P303 Available 08/01/19 Top bright unit in Cambria Hills. Convenient location. - Bright top unit in Cambria Hills Condo. Spacious open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets, tile throughout the unit with cozy fireplace. Master suite with walk-in closet, master bath, and large bedroom. This unit is filled with natural light and offers great views of the local hills. Cambria Hills offers, out door swimming pool, club house, playground, exercise room and trails.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or email to Igor

at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Applications fee and pet fee are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.



(RLNE2250870)