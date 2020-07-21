All apartments in Bothell
3906 243rd Place SE P303

3906 243rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3906 243rd Place Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3906 243rd Place SE P303 Available 08/01/19 Top bright unit in Cambria Hills. Convenient location. - Bright top unit in Cambria Hills Condo. Spacious open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances, updated cabinets, tile throughout the unit with cozy fireplace. Master suite with walk-in closet, master bath, and large bedroom. This unit is filled with natural light and offers great views of the local hills. Cambria Hills offers, out door swimming pool, club house, playground, exercise room and trails.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing. You can also reach out to us at Daek@35rsolutions.com or email to Igor
at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Applications fee and pet fee are non-refundable. looking for responsible tenant/1 year lease required and a chance for renewal.

(RLNE2250870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 243rd Place SE P303 have any available units?
3906 243rd Place SE P303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 3906 243rd Place SE P303 have?
Some of 3906 243rd Place SE P303's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 243rd Place SE P303 currently offering any rent specials?
3906 243rd Place SE P303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 243rd Place SE P303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 243rd Place SE P303 is pet friendly.
Does 3906 243rd Place SE P303 offer parking?
Yes, 3906 243rd Place SE P303 offers parking.
Does 3906 243rd Place SE P303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 243rd Place SE P303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 243rd Place SE P303 have a pool?
Yes, 3906 243rd Place SE P303 has a pool.
Does 3906 243rd Place SE P303 have accessible units?
No, 3906 243rd Place SE P303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 243rd Place SE P303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 243rd Place SE P303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 243rd Place SE P303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3906 243rd Place SE P303 does not have units with air conditioning.
