All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 24035 40th Ln SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
24035 40th Ln SE
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

24035 40th Ln SE

24035 40th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24035 40th Lane Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Apt for rent. - Move-in ready end unit townhome in desirable Tiburon Heights. Main floor features open concept kitchen to living room with brand new carpet, granite counter tops, SS appliances, and a large eating area with slider to fully fenced back yard for BBQ, and bath. Upper level with 3 bedrooms including large master with en suite bath. Freshly painted, tons of storage in garage, excellent location with easy freeway access, and outstanding Northshore schools. Low maintenance living-move right in!

(RLNE4869237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24035 40th Ln SE have any available units?
24035 40th Ln SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 24035 40th Ln SE have?
Some of 24035 40th Ln SE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24035 40th Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
24035 40th Ln SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24035 40th Ln SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24035 40th Ln SE is pet friendly.
Does 24035 40th Ln SE offer parking?
Yes, 24035 40th Ln SE offers parking.
Does 24035 40th Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24035 40th Ln SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24035 40th Ln SE have a pool?
No, 24035 40th Ln SE does not have a pool.
Does 24035 40th Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 24035 40th Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24035 40th Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24035 40th Ln SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24035 40th Ln SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24035 40th Ln SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus