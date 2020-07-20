24035 40th Ln SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Apt for rent. - Move-in ready end unit townhome in desirable Tiburon Heights. Main floor features open concept kitchen to living room with brand new carpet, granite counter tops, SS appliances, and a large eating area with slider to fully fenced back yard for BBQ, and bath. Upper level with 3 bedrooms including large master with en suite bath. Freshly painted, tons of storage in garage, excellent location with easy freeway access, and outstanding Northshore schools. Low maintenance living-move right in!



