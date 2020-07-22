23908 Bothell-Everett Hwy #D202

Amenities
Application Pending!!! Move In Ready!!! Fall Special $500 off rent! 1 Bed W/ Private garage, Storage Unit & Patio! $100/mo for W/S/G - Take advantage of the Fall Special and get $500$ off your 1st month's rent!
Welcome home to the perfectly located condo in Bothell! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath home overlooks the protected greenbelt and features a private garage! Window coverings, Full sized washer and dryer. Plenty of peace, quiet and privacy when you sit out on the second floor balcony. Perfectly clean, & meticulously maintained. Store your extra items in the storage unit on the patio, keeping the garage primed for parking. Easy access to 405, Walk to new and exciting things in downtown & McMenamins pool.
SQ FT: 611
YEAR BUILT: 1996
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Canyon Park
SCHOOL DISTRICT: North Shore School District: Shelton View Elem, Canyon Park Jr High, Bothell HS
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Dogs under 20 pounds & cats allowed Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 months
Flat Rate Utilities: $100/mo for water, sewer, garbage
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required No Smoking On the Premises Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
DEPOSITS DUE UPON SIGNING:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1200.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $300.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5145200)