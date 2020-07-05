21345 11th Dr. SE

Amenities

Bothell Townhome....... -

Must see tri-level townhouse located in a beautiful, secluded gated community. The main level of this home has a living room with a dining area, a kitchen that overlooks the family room that has a gas FP. The deck overlooks a protected greenbelt. The upper level features a master bedroom with master bath, two additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry area. The lower level is an oversized tandem garage with plenty of storage. The is also a patio area outside the back of the garage. Located just minutes from the 405. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.



www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,600 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5699450)