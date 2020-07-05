All apartments in Bothell
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:38 PM

21345 11th Dr. SE

21345 11th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

21345 11th Drive Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Canyon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bothell Townhome....... -
Must see tri-level townhouse located in a beautiful, secluded gated community. The main level of this home has a living room with a dining area, a kitchen that overlooks the family room that has a gas FP. The deck overlooks a protected greenbelt. The upper level features a master bedroom with master bath, two additional bedrooms, a full bath and laundry area. The lower level is an oversized tandem garage with plenty of storage. The is also a patio area outside the back of the garage. Located just minutes from the 405. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $6,600 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5699450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21345 11th Dr. SE have any available units?
21345 11th Dr. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
Is 21345 11th Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
21345 11th Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21345 11th Dr. SE pet-friendly?
No, 21345 11th Dr. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 21345 11th Dr. SE offer parking?
Yes, 21345 11th Dr. SE offers parking.
Does 21345 11th Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21345 11th Dr. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21345 11th Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 21345 11th Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 21345 11th Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 21345 11th Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 21345 11th Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21345 11th Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21345 11th Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21345 11th Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.

