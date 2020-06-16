All apartments in Bothell
212 225th Pl SE
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

212 225th Pl SE

212 225th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

212 225th Place Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Great Bothell rambler - Sorry, no cat...Great rambler with nothing but trees behind the property, on quiet cul-de-sac, 5 minutes from I-405. Gorgeous landscape for the yard/plant lover, huge deck in back for you and your entertaining. 2 car garage, hot sauna room, 3 beds, 2 baths, fantastic remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances too. Even has it's own hot sauna room!
We are looking for tenant who can afford the rent, have stable employment/income, no negative rental history and know how to take care of a home and lovely yard.
App fee is $45 per adult, move in cost is usually first months rent and equal deposit, plus $500 pet fee.
Available Sept 1...Sept 1 at the latest, but possibly earlier.

(RLNE5114516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 225th Pl SE have any available units?
212 225th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 212 225th Pl SE have?
Some of 212 225th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 225th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
212 225th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 225th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 225th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 212 225th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 212 225th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 212 225th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 225th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 225th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 212 225th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 212 225th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 212 225th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 225th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 225th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 225th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 225th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
