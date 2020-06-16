212 225th Pl SE

Amenities

Great Bothell rambler - Sorry, no cat...Great rambler with nothing but trees behind the property, on quiet cul-de-sac, 5 minutes from I-405. Gorgeous landscape for the yard/plant lover, huge deck in back for you and your entertaining. 2 car garage, hot sauna room, 3 beds, 2 baths, fantastic remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances too. Even has it's own hot sauna room!

We are looking for tenant who can afford the rent, have stable employment/income, no negative rental history and know how to take care of a home and lovely yard.

App fee is $45 per adult, move in cost is usually first months rent and equal deposit, plus $500 pet fee.

Available Sept 1...Sept 1 at the latest, but possibly earlier.



(RLNE5114516)