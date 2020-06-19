Amenities

15700 116th Ave NE #312 - (FOR RENT) Elegant, quiet third floor unit with a huge spacious floor plan. Huge living room has fireplace with mantel. Fantastic kitchen features slab granite and stainless steel appliances. Big master bedroom with a glass sliding door to the deck. Master bath has double sinks and glass enclosed shower. Secure underground parking. Move In Fee $300. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3190919)