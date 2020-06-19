All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 15700 116th Ave NE #312.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
15700 116th Ave NE #312
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

15700 116th Ave NE #312

15700 116th Avenue Northeast · (425) 876-0066 ext. 3331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15700 116th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Brickyard Road-Queensgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15700 116th Ave NE #312 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
15700 116th Ave NE #312 - (FOR RENT) Elegant, quiet third floor unit with a huge spacious floor plan. Huge living room has fireplace with mantel. Fantastic kitchen features slab granite and stainless steel appliances. Big master bedroom with a glass sliding door to the deck. Master bath has double sinks and glass enclosed shower. Secure underground parking. Move In Fee $300. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3190919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15700 116th Ave NE #312 have any available units?
15700 116th Ave NE #312 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15700 116th Ave NE #312 have?
Some of 15700 116th Ave NE #312's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15700 116th Ave NE #312 currently offering any rent specials?
15700 116th Ave NE #312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15700 116th Ave NE #312 pet-friendly?
No, 15700 116th Ave NE #312 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 15700 116th Ave NE #312 offer parking?
Yes, 15700 116th Ave NE #312 does offer parking.
Does 15700 116th Ave NE #312 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15700 116th Ave NE #312 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15700 116th Ave NE #312 have a pool?
No, 15700 116th Ave NE #312 does not have a pool.
Does 15700 116th Ave NE #312 have accessible units?
No, 15700 116th Ave NE #312 does not have accessible units.
Does 15700 116th Ave NE #312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15700 116th Ave NE #312 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15700 116th Ave NE #312 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15700 116th Ave NE #312 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15700 116th Ave NE #312?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity