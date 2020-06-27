All apartments in Bothell
/
Bothell, WA
/
12857 NE 200th Pl
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

12857 NE 200th Pl

12857 Northeast 200th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12857 Northeast 200th Place, Bothell, WA 98072
Hollyhills-Pioneer Hills-Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRICE DROP! Central A/C, NEST thermostat! Fenced yard! Available Now! - This 2,240 square foot house features 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Tucked away at the end of a cul de sac. Updated with new appliances that include dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, range, and oven. This home also comes with W/D, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. Fenced yard and attached garage. New paint, Central AC, and Equipped with NEST thermostat. Close to downtown Woodinville and the Wine District. Near parks and restaurants.Tenant to maintain lawn.

SQ FT:2240

YEAR BUILT: 2007

COUNTY: King

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodin
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota
HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2550
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4987060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12857 NE 200th Pl have any available units?
12857 NE 200th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 12857 NE 200th Pl have?
Some of 12857 NE 200th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12857 NE 200th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12857 NE 200th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12857 NE 200th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12857 NE 200th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 12857 NE 200th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 12857 NE 200th Pl offers parking.
Does 12857 NE 200th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12857 NE 200th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12857 NE 200th Pl have a pool?
No, 12857 NE 200th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12857 NE 200th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12857 NE 200th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12857 NE 200th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12857 NE 200th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12857 NE 200th Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12857 NE 200th Pl has units with air conditioning.
