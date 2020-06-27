12857 NE 200th Pl

Amenities
PRICE DROP! Central A/C, NEST thermostat! Fenced yard! Available Now! - This 2,240 square foot house features 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Tucked away at the end of a cul de sac. Updated with new appliances that include dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, range, and oven. This home also comes with W/D, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. Fenced yard and attached garage. New paint, Central AC, and Equipped with NEST thermostat. Close to downtown Woodinville and the Wine District. Near parks and restaurants.Tenant to maintain lawn.
SQ FT:2240
YEAR BUILT: 2007
COUNTY: King
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodin
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota
HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2550
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
