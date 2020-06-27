12857 NE 200th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

PRICE DROP! Central A/C, NEST thermostat! Fenced yard! Available Now! - This 2,240 square foot house features 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Tucked away at the end of a cul de sac. Updated with new appliances that include dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, range, and oven. This home also comes with W/D, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. Fenced yard and attached garage. New paint, Central AC, and Equipped with NEST thermostat. Close to downtown Woodinville and the Wine District. Near parks and restaurants.Tenant to maintain lawn.



SQ FT:2240



YEAR BUILT: 2007



COUNTY: King



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodin

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota

HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2550

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



