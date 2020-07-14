10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6

Amenities

Bothell Condo..... -

This top floor end unit with vaulted ceilings was remodeled only a year ago! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room w/ FP. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances and hardwood floors. The shaded balcony off the dining area has ample space and a storage closet. This unit is completed with a bedroom, large bathroom, W/D and one carport spot. The community has a swimming pool and Cabana. Walking distance to Brickyard Park & Ride and easy access to 405. No smoking and pets on approval only.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $4,800 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



