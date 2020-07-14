All apartments in Bothell
Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:04 PM

10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6

10837 Northeast 148th Lane · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10837 Northeast 148th Lane, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 · Avail. now

$1,499

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Bothell Condo..... -
This top floor end unit with vaulted ceilings was remodeled only a year ago! Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room w/ FP. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, granite countertops, SS appliances and hardwood floors. The shaded balcony off the dining area has ample space and a storage closet. This unit is completed with a bedroom, large bathroom, W/D and one carport spot. The community has a swimming pool and Cabana. Walking distance to Brickyard Park & Ride and easy access to 405. No smoking and pets on approval only.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $4,800 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5873595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 have any available units?
10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 have?
Some of 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 currently offering any rent specials?
10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 is pet friendly.
Does 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 offer parking?
Yes, 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 offers parking.
Does 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 have a pool?
Yes, 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 has a pool.
Does 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 have accessible units?
No, 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 does not have accessible units.
Does 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10837 NE 148th Ln. Unit D6 does not have units with air conditioning.
