10802 NE 154th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom In Bothell! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/e1ea43f059



Beautifully updated 4 bedrooms & 1.75 bath. New carpet and new interior paint. Newer kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. An abundance of natural light throughout. Large backyard with patio and fully fenced. Located on a quiet cul de sac in Norway Hill with easy access to 405, park & ride, shopping, parks, and top-rated Northshore schools!



Residents are required to provide their own washer and dryer.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please contact us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



