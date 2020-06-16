10230 Northeast 183rd Street

Amenities

Charming 2BR rambler house in great Bothell downtown area. Cozy and bright living room, wood floor through out. Nice kitchen with lovely dining area next to it. Spacious master bedroom with French door open to back deck. Detached garage and storage room, 3 more parking spaces on back Great neighborhood, convenient location, easy commute. First/last/deposit ($1200). $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities, oil heat, No Smoking, will consider pet on a case by case basis. Available late March. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.