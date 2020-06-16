All apartments in Bothell
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 PM

10230 Northeast 183rd Street

10230 Northeast 183rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10230 Northeast 183rd Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Downtown-190th-Riverfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2BR rambler house in great Bothell downtown area. Cozy and bright living room, wood floor through out. Nice kitchen with lovely dining area next to it. Spacious master bedroom with French door open to back deck. Detached garage and storage room, 3 more parking spaces on back Great neighborhood, convenient location, easy commute. First/last/deposit ($1200). $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities, oil heat, No Smoking, will consider pet on a case by case basis. Available late March. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10230 Northeast 183rd Street have any available units?
10230 Northeast 183rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
Is 10230 Northeast 183rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
10230 Northeast 183rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 Northeast 183rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 10230 Northeast 183rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 10230 Northeast 183rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 10230 Northeast 183rd Street offers parking.
Does 10230 Northeast 183rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10230 Northeast 183rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 Northeast 183rd Street have a pool?
No, 10230 Northeast 183rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 10230 Northeast 183rd Street have accessible units?
No, 10230 Northeast 183rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 Northeast 183rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10230 Northeast 183rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10230 Northeast 183rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10230 Northeast 183rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
