Bonney Lake, WA
10804 174th Avenue East
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:17 PM

10804 174th Avenue East

10804 174th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

10804 174th Avenue East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Bonney Lake! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10804 174th Avenue East have any available units?
10804 174th Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonney Lake, WA.
Is 10804 174th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
10804 174th Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10804 174th Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 10804 174th Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 10804 174th Avenue East offer parking?
No, 10804 174th Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 10804 174th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10804 174th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10804 174th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 10804 174th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 10804 174th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 10804 174th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 10804 174th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 10804 174th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10804 174th Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 10804 174th Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
