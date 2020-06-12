/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
46 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Battle Ground, WA
1 Unit Available
1129 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1129 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.
1 Unit Available
1127 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1127 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.
1 Unit Available
1125 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1125 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
2126 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.
1 Unit Available
1121 SE Rasmussen Boulevard
1121 Southeast Rasmussen Boulevard, Battle Ground, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
2183 sqft
Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Battle Ground
14 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
923 sqft
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Results within 10 miles of Battle Ground
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1041 sqft
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Bennington
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Cascade Park
11 Units Available
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1029 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
23 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cascade Park
5 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1068 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Ellsworth Springs
14 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Bennington
12 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
888 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1028 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Bagley Downs
1 Unit Available
Ashley Terrace
4500 Nicholson Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Ashley Terrace provides 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, patio, and additional storage. You can also enjoy the seasonal pool and hot tub.
Fircrest
22 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Kevanna Park
33 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Bennington
8 Units Available
Millennium Park
621 SE 168th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1005 sqft
A beautiful, park-like community near the area's best shopping. Each home features a carport, washer and dryer, and updated layouts with a balcony or patio. Cats only. Near public transportation and wheelchair accessible.
Ogden
10 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Landover - Sharmel
8 Units Available
Latitude 45
11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1092 sqft
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Cascade Park
6 Units Available
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1041 sqft
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
