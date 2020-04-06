Amenities

1801 E Main Street Available 04/20/20 2 Acres, 2 Decks, 2 Kitchens, Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Battle Ground - This is a great home with nearly 3000 square feet on the East end of town. It comes with 2 decks that overlook over 2 acres of land. It has 2 kitchens (1 upstairs and 1 downstairs), gas stove and plenty of light from the full bank of overhead lighting. The upstairs family living area has a pellet stove and large south-facing windows with a great view to the back-yard acreage. Double doors open to the upper deck. The large upstairs bedrooms are separated by a shared bath with a tub/shower combo. There is a wonderful daylight basement that has been remodeled. Enjoy the tiled shower with glass surround a second family room with gas fireplace, bonus room with sink and second laundry set and a couple extra rooms off the bonus. Pets welcome. $500 refundable pet fee per pet. Max Weight-60lbs, No puppies or kittens, For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing. $2295 Rent; $2295 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet. Renters insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.

(RLNE2788888)