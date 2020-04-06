All apartments in Battle Ground
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

1801 E Main Street

1801 East Main Street · (360) 524-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 East Main Street, Battle Ground, WA 98604

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1801 E Main Street · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2984 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
1801 E Main Street Available 04/20/20 2 Acres, 2 Decks, 2 Kitchens, Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Battle Ground - This is a great home with nearly 3000 square feet on the East end of town. It comes with 2 decks that overlook over 2 acres of land. It has 2 kitchens (1 upstairs and 1 downstairs), gas stove and plenty of light from the full bank of overhead lighting. The upstairs family living area has a pellet stove and large south-facing windows with a great view to the back-yard acreage. Double doors open to the upper deck. The large upstairs bedrooms are separated by a shared bath with a tub/shower combo. There is a wonderful daylight basement that has been remodeled. Enjoy the tiled shower with glass surround a second family room with gas fireplace, bonus room with sink and second laundry set and a couple extra rooms off the bonus. Pets welcome. $500 refundable pet fee per pet. Max Weight-60lbs, No puppies or kittens, For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing. $2295 Rent; $2295 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet. Renters insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.
1801 E Main Street, Battle Ground, WA 98604 Available 4/20/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 E Main Street have any available units?
1801 E Main Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1801 E Main Street have?
Some of 1801 E Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 E Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 E Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 E Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 E Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1801 E Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1801 E Main Street does offer parking.
Does 1801 E Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 E Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 E Main Street have a pool?
No, 1801 E Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 E Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 E Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 E Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 E Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 E Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 E Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
