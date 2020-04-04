Amenities

108 SE 5th Circle Available 04/03/20 Luxury Single Level 3 Bed 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Have the luxury of living in an established neighborhood and a practically brand new home. Top to bottom luxurious remodel that truly lives like a brand new home!



This home features:

* Designer Luxury vinyl plank flooring in main living areas

* New plush carpeting in bedrooms

* New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops, New appliances, and Subway Tile Backsplash

* New Marble Gas Fireplace with ceiling fans

* Bathrooms have all new fixtures and each with shower/tub comobs

* New water heater

* Fresh paint throughout



Excellent floorplan with a large kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy looking out to your fully fenced and private backyard from the dining nook. Vaulting living room is bright and airy. Bedrooms bring in plenty of light through large windows and have closets to match!

Great cul-de-sac location that is walking distance to Shops/Restaurants on Main Street and Battleground High School.



*Security Deposit includes a $600 non refundable carpet and home cleaning fee.



Admin Fee $199



By applying for this property, you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.



Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.



