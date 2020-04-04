All apartments in Battle Ground
Find more places like 108 SE 5th Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Battle Ground, WA
/
108 SE 5th Circle
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:17 AM

108 SE 5th Circle

108 Southeast 5th Circle · (360) 574-3201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Battle Ground
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

108 Southeast 5th Circle, Battle Ground, WA 98604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 SE 5th Circle · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
108 SE 5th Circle Available 04/03/20 Luxury Single Level 3 Bed 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Have the luxury of living in an established neighborhood and a practically brand new home. Top to bottom luxurious remodel that truly lives like a brand new home!

This home features:
* Designer Luxury vinyl plank flooring in main living areas
* New plush carpeting in bedrooms
* New Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops, New appliances, and Subway Tile Backsplash
* New Marble Gas Fireplace with ceiling fans
* Bathrooms have all new fixtures and each with shower/tub comobs
* New water heater
* Fresh paint throughout

Excellent floorplan with a large kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy looking out to your fully fenced and private backyard from the dining nook. Vaulting living room is bright and airy. Bedrooms bring in plenty of light through large windows and have closets to match!
Great cul-de-sac location that is walking distance to Shops/Restaurants on Main Street and Battleground High School.

*Security Deposit includes a $600 non refundable carpet and home cleaning fee.

Admin Fee $199

By applying for this property, you acknowledge and accept the rental criteria put forth by PPMC.

Anyone over the age of 18 must submit an application. Applications without payment will not be considered. Our properties are not considered reserved until the security deposit has been received.

(RLNE4080579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 SE 5th Circle have any available units?
108 SE 5th Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 SE 5th Circle have?
Some of 108 SE 5th Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 SE 5th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
108 SE 5th Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 SE 5th Circle pet-friendly?
No, 108 SE 5th Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Battle Ground.
Does 108 SE 5th Circle offer parking?
Yes, 108 SE 5th Circle does offer parking.
Does 108 SE 5th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 SE 5th Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 SE 5th Circle have a pool?
No, 108 SE 5th Circle does not have a pool.
Does 108 SE 5th Circle have accessible units?
No, 108 SE 5th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 108 SE 5th Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 SE 5th Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 SE 5th Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 SE 5th Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 108 SE 5th Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Battle Ground 2 BedroomsBattle Ground Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Battle Ground Apartments with ParkingBattle Ground Dog Friendly Apartments
Battle Ground Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, OR
Aloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Forest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WATroutdale, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity