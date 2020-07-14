Griffis Seattle South

Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $250 for 1st pet; $125 for 2nd, $0 for 3rd (refundable).

fee: $250 for 1st pet; $125 for 2nd; $0 for 3rd (non-refundable).

limit: 3 pets per residence.

rent: $50/month per pet.