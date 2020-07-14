All apartments in Auburn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Griffis Seattle South

28700 34th Ave S · (253) 242-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28700 34th Ave S, Auburn, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit L205 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,663

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit J304 · Avail. now

$1,868

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit K305 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,878

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit D301 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,946

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit D306 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,185

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit A301 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Griffis Seattle South.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
bocce court
carport
dog park
game room
lobby
media room
smoke-free community
Apartment homes at Griffis Seattle South provide an enticing blend of premier location and uncompromising finishes. Our community is located east of I-5, and a short drive south of Seattle gives you easy access to everywhere you want to be in the metro area. Wherever you go, you’ll always look forward to returning to your comfortable home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-3,6,9,12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 for 1st pet; $125 for 2nd, $0 for 3rd (refundable).
fee: $250 for 1st pet; $125 for 2nd; $0 for 3rd (non-refundable).
limit: 3 pets per residence.
rent: $50/month per pet.
restrictions: No weight limit. Aggressive dog breeds are not permitted. These include: Bull Terriers (American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler’s, Chows, Dobermans, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Pei’s or mix breeds with these bloodlines. Exotic animals such as reptiles, birds and rodents (ferrets, rabbits, etc.) and poisonous animals such as tarantulas, insects and poisonous fish are not permitted. All animals require prior approval from management and must be listed on the Rental Application. A photo and vet certificate will be required and said animal(s) must be properly licensed and inoculated for rabies and other usual inoculations for that type of animal based on current Federal, State and County guidelines.
Parking Details: Open parking; Carport: $40/month; Garage: $120/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Griffis Seattle South have any available units?
Griffis Seattle South has 12 units available starting at $1,663 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does Griffis Seattle South have?
Some of Griffis Seattle South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Griffis Seattle South currently offering any rent specials?
Griffis Seattle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Griffis Seattle South pet-friendly?
Yes, Griffis Seattle South is pet friendly.
Does Griffis Seattle South offer parking?
Yes, Griffis Seattle South offers parking.
Does Griffis Seattle South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Griffis Seattle South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Griffis Seattle South have a pool?
Yes, Griffis Seattle South has a pool.
Does Griffis Seattle South have accessible units?
Yes, Griffis Seattle South has accessible units.
Does Griffis Seattle South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Griffis Seattle South has units with dishwashers.
