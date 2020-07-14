Griffis Seattle South

Lease Length: 1-3,6,9,12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 for 1st pet; $125 for 2nd, $0 for 3rd (refundable).
fee: $250 for 1st pet; $125 for 2nd; $0 for 3rd (non-refundable).
limit: 3 pets per residence.
rent: $50/month per pet.
restrictions: No weight limit. Aggressive dog breeds are not permitted. These include: Bull Terriers (American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler’s, Chows, Dobermans, Wolf Hybrids, Shar Pei’s or mix breeds with these bloodlines. Exotic animals such as reptiles, birds and rodents (ferrets, rabbits, etc.) and poisonous animals such as tarantulas, insects and poisonous fish are not permitted. All animals require prior approval from management and must be listed on the Rental Application. A photo and vet certificate will be required and said animal(s) must be properly licensed and inoculated for rabies and other usual inoculations for that type of animal based on current Federal, State and County guidelines.
Parking Details: Open parking; Carport: $40/month; Garage: $120/month.