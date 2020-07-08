All apartments in Auburn
746 37th St. SE #A
746 37th St. SE #A

746 37th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

746 37th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 3-Bedroom Duplex With Large Yard and Garage! - Don't miss this roomy 3-bedroom duplex with attached garage! Features include huge yard, new carpet and hard-surface flooring, new paint and fresh upstairs bathroom with new vanity, flooring and tub/shower enclosure. Master bedroom has nice deck overlooking the back yard. Convenient location: Walking distance to Gildo Rey Elementary and Mt. Baker Middle School. Metro bus stop is across the street. One mile to shopping, shopping, restaurants and banks. Quick access to Hwy 18 and Hwy 167 (less than 2 miles). 3 miles to Auburn Station, Downtown Auburn and The Outlet Collection Mall. Make an appointment to view this property today! Please note that exterior will be painted by May 10th (weather permitting).

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

ARRANGE A TOUR: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5763121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

