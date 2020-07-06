All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A

6218 Lindsay Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Lakeland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6218 Lindsay Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A Available 04/20/20 Stunning Townhome in Auburn - This wonderful Townhome is as beautiful outside, as it is inside. Located up on Lakeland Hills, this wonderful home has gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen. There is a cozy living room with a fireplace on the main level.
A bright and open concept kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances complete the lower level.
Upstairs you will find three bedrooms, including a master bathroom suite. The laundry room is also located on the second level.

Forrest@havenrent.com

#960

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A have any available units?
6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A have?
Some of 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A currently offering any rent specials?
6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A pet-friendly?
No, 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A offer parking?
No, 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A does not offer parking.
Does 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A have a pool?
No, 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A does not have a pool.
Does 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A have accessible units?
No, 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6218 Lindsay Ave SE #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with GymAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College