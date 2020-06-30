All apartments in Auburn
5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast

5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Southeast Auburn

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms, two bonus living areas, and 3.5 baths in desireable Lakeland Hills! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Stunning chef's kitchen with oversized island and breakfast bar, sleek frameless cabinets, and walk-in butler's pantry. Bright and open layout with huge windows and double glass sliders leading to a signature outdoor room with fireplace and gas stub. Master retreat features spa-like 5-piece bath and beautiful custom closet. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside!Minutes from parks, shopping, and dining! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

in desirable Lakeland Hills!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast have any available units?
5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5602 Franklin Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

