Auburn, WA
5534 Elaine Ave SE
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

5534 Elaine Ave SE

5534 Elaine Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5534 Elaine Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Southeast Auburn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Auburn - Large MainVue home ready for move in now! 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage! - Welcome home to this NW contemporary MainVue Home located just outside Lake land hills area. Open great-room concept makes entertaining easy both inside/outside, w/double sliders to covered living space w/ gas fireplace to enjoy. Open kitchen w/ large eat-in bar, large walk in pantry, dining & living area with gas fireplace, quartz counters, stainless appliances, den/bonus room, tank less water heater and so much more. Master suite includes double closets and en-suite large spa like bathroom, there are 3 other spacious bedrooms, a full bath off the hallway and a great loft space and laundry room. fenced rear yard to enjoy while out on the covered rear patio fireplace area. Two car garage. This is a MUST SEE. Park in the community with baseball diamond, play toys, basketball and more! To schedule your private tour please call Dawnette 253.261.7154 or Misty at 206.841.8527 or Reilly at 253.590.9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253.590.9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager - Fletcher Group
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253.590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5019201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
