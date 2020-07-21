5211 Nathan Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Lakeland Hills - You'll feel like royalty as you step into the grand entryway, with soaring vaulted ceilings and an open staircase. The old-school charm continues with French doors leading from the living room into a bonus room, which could be used as an office, music room, theater/playroom, etc. The spacious kitchen is bright and open, boasting tons of cabinet space and an island with bar seating, as well as new appliances.



Stretch out, relax, and rejuvenate in the luxurious master suite which includes a spacious bedroom and attached bath with a soaking tub and double sinks, with plenty of counter space to share. The other bedrooms are well-appointed, too. With a fully-fenced backyard and patio, this blissful location could not be better! Welcome to Lakeland Hills, one of Auburn's most desirable neighborhoods!



**No pets allowed, sorry.**



