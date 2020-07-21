All apartments in Auburn
5211 Nathan Ave SE
5211 Nathan Ave SE

5211 Nathan Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5211 Nathan Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
bathtub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Lakeland Hills - You'll feel like royalty as you step into the grand entryway, with soaring vaulted ceilings and an open staircase. The old-school charm continues with French doors leading from the living room into a bonus room, which could be used as an office, music room, theater/playroom, etc. The spacious kitchen is bright and open, boasting tons of cabinet space and an island with bar seating, as well as new appliances.

Stretch out, relax, and rejuvenate in the luxurious master suite which includes a spacious bedroom and attached bath with a soaking tub and double sinks, with plenty of counter space to share. The other bedrooms are well-appointed, too. With a fully-fenced backyard and patio, this blissful location could not be better! Welcome to Lakeland Hills, one of Auburn's most desirable neighborhoods!

**No pets allowed, sorry.**

Property Manager: Josiah Allen
Property Status: Available after 8/16/2019

#1058

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5054131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 Nathan Ave SE have any available units?
5211 Nathan Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 5211 Nathan Ave SE have?
Some of 5211 Nathan Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5211 Nathan Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5211 Nathan Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 Nathan Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 5211 Nathan Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 5211 Nathan Ave SE offer parking?
No, 5211 Nathan Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 5211 Nathan Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 Nathan Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 Nathan Ave SE have a pool?
No, 5211 Nathan Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 5211 Nathan Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5211 Nathan Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 Nathan Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5211 Nathan Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
