404 A St. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Application Pending - Charming 2 Bedroom One Bath Home Beautiful Hardwoods Auburn - Application Pending - Charming 2 bedroom one bath home in convenient Auburn location with beautiful hardwood floors and hardwood beam ceiling. Newer lovely granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom. Spacious kitchen with lots of storage is open to the dining room with built-in china hutch. Cozy central wood stove in the sunny adjacent family room. Central bath with tile flooring and granite, spacious second bedroom, and master bedroom with double closets. One car garage with manual entry connected to laundry room and additional storage. Washer, dryer and all appliances stay. Fully fenced backyard. Excellent commuting location close to Hwys 18 and 167. Available now. Terms: First month rent of $1695 and refundable deposit of $1700 for a 12 month lease. No smoking please, and prefer no pets. Please call Listing Agent Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application available at wpmsouth.com; please view the property and speak with the Listing Agent prior to applying. Nonrefundable application fee $40 per adult.



(RLNE5680367)