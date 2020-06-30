All apartments in Auburn
404 A St. NE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

404 A St. NE

404 A Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

404 A Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
Downtown Auburn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Application Pending - Charming 2 Bedroom One Bath Home Beautiful Hardwoods Auburn - Application Pending - Charming 2 bedroom one bath home in convenient Auburn location with beautiful hardwood floors and hardwood beam ceiling. Newer lovely granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom. Spacious kitchen with lots of storage is open to the dining room with built-in china hutch. Cozy central wood stove in the sunny adjacent family room. Central bath with tile flooring and granite, spacious second bedroom, and master bedroom with double closets. One car garage with manual entry connected to laundry room and additional storage. Washer, dryer and all appliances stay. Fully fenced backyard. Excellent commuting location close to Hwys 18 and 167. Available now. Terms: First month rent of $1695 and refundable deposit of $1700 for a 12 month lease. No smoking please, and prefer no pets. Please call Listing Agent Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view. Application available at wpmsouth.com; please view the property and speak with the Listing Agent prior to applying. Nonrefundable application fee $40 per adult.

(RLNE5680367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 A St. NE have any available units?
404 A St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 A St. NE have?
Some of 404 A St. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 A St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
404 A St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 A St. NE pet-friendly?
No, 404 A St. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 404 A St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 404 A St. NE offers parking.
Does 404 A St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 A St. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 A St. NE have a pool?
No, 404 A St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 404 A St. NE have accessible units?
No, 404 A St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 404 A St. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 A St. NE does not have units with dishwashers.

