30640 Green River Road South East
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

30640 Green River Road South East

30640 Green River Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

30640 Green River Road Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful listing by Aaron Kennedy call or text for details 253.670.4042. 4 bed 2 bath 1,620 sq ft farm house site nicely on a spacious 2+ Acres offering much needed relaxation! A shop with concrete pad, barn, COOP & basement provide for LOTS of storage and secure business space. Very close to hiking and riding trails, fishing (across the road), golf course, two beautiful parks & easy access to Federal Way, Seattle & Tacoma. Rent: $2,450/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets welcome w/deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoke with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due -upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30640 Green River Road South East have any available units?
30640 Green River Road South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 30640 Green River Road South East currently offering any rent specials?
30640 Green River Road South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30640 Green River Road South East pet-friendly?
No, 30640 Green River Road South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 30640 Green River Road South East offer parking?
No, 30640 Green River Road South East does not offer parking.
Does 30640 Green River Road South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30640 Green River Road South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30640 Green River Road South East have a pool?
No, 30640 Green River Road South East does not have a pool.
Does 30640 Green River Road South East have accessible units?
No, 30640 Green River Road South East does not have accessible units.
Does 30640 Green River Road South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 30640 Green River Road South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30640 Green River Road South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 30640 Green River Road South East does not have units with air conditioning.

