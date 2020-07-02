30640 Green River Road South East

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Beautiful listing by Aaron Kennedy call or text for details 253.670.4042. 4 bed 2 bath 1,620 sq ft farm house site nicely on a spacious 2+ Acres offering much needed relaxation! A shop with concrete pad, barn, COOP & basement provide for LOTS of storage and secure business space. Very close to hiking and riding trails, fishing (across the road), golf course, two beautiful parks & easy access to Federal Way, Seattle & Tacoma. Rent: $2,450/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets welcome w/deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application, $45 app fee. Good credit, rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Please do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoke with me directly. First month's rent and security deposit due -upon approval.