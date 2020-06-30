Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

29656 124 Pl SE Available 11/01/19 Bright and Sunny -- Large Open Floor Plan. Great Neighborhood. - To view this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



This lovely RAMBLER boasts a large, open floor plan with 3 sizable bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and spacious 2 car garage. Kitchen opens to dining and family room, ideal for entertaining. Large backyard is fully fenced and private. Conveniently located to Green River community college and easy access to HWY 18.



-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing. Please include your email and cell number in your response.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No more than 3 vehicles due to limited parking. Tenants must park in garage or driveway.

- No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

- Security Deposit is fully refundable at the end of lease with normal wear & tear.

- - Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.

- One dog may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at mapleleafmgt.petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



#AuburnRental

#Auburn

#SingleFamilyHome

#AuburnPropertyManagement

#SeattlePropertyManagement

#MapleLeafManagement



To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement



(RLNE2302393)