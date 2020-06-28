All apartments in Auburn
1535 55th Ct. SE
1535 55th Ct. SE

1535 55th Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1535 55th Court Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION -Light and bright 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Lakeland Hills - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large corner lot in Lakeland Hills. Enjoy a light filled formal living room that leads into a formal dining room. Kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets for lots of storage, and an eating nook. Cozy family room with gas fire place. Step down into the study with built desk and bookshelves. Upstairs has a 3 standard bedrooms with a main hall bath. Master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. Fully fenced,oversized backyard with raised beds for gardening. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, hwys 18 and 167.

Sorry no smoking. Pets ae case by case with extra deposit. First full months rent and deposit to move in.

WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.

(RLNE5162315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 55th Ct. SE have any available units?
1535 55th Ct. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 55th Ct. SE have?
Some of 1535 55th Ct. SE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 55th Ct. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1535 55th Ct. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 55th Ct. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1535 55th Ct. SE is pet friendly.
Does 1535 55th Ct. SE offer parking?
No, 1535 55th Ct. SE does not offer parking.
Does 1535 55th Ct. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 55th Ct. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 55th Ct. SE have a pool?
No, 1535 55th Ct. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1535 55th Ct. SE have accessible units?
No, 1535 55th Ct. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 55th Ct. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1535 55th Ct. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
