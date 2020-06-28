1535 55th Ct. SE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION -Light and bright 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Lakeland Hills - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large corner lot in Lakeland Hills. Enjoy a light filled formal living room that leads into a formal dining room. Kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets for lots of storage, and an eating nook. Cozy family room with gas fire place. Step down into the study with built desk and bookshelves. Upstairs has a 3 standard bedrooms with a main hall bath. Master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet. Fully fenced,oversized backyard with raised beds for gardening. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, hwys 18 and 167.



Sorry no smoking. Pets ae case by case with extra deposit. First full months rent and deposit to move in.



WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.comfor more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.



(RLNE5162315)