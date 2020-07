Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Available July 1, Wonderful open floorplan with over 2000 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, deck off the master, gourmet kitchen with maple cabinets, open kitchen off family room w/gas fireplace, tv niche and lots of windows for added light. Includes washer and dryer. 12 month minimum lease term. First month's rent and deposit. No smoking, no pets. Call agent to view.