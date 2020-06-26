12852 SE 296th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

When you think of "Home" this one is it!! - Welcome to this lovely Berkshire Glen home! Enter through a covered front porch into an large family room with a gas fireplace. The spacious kitchen and dining area are on the main floor. This meticulously maintained home has lovely solid bamboo flooring and a huge patio ready for summer entertaining. Large spacious rooms with natural light throughout and gorgeous views of Mt. Rainier. Complete with Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Close to bus lines, schools, and shopping.



Pets are case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 6/14/2019



#881



(RLNE4394000)