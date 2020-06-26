All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

12852 SE 296th Way

12852 Southeast 296th Way · No Longer Available
Location

12852 Southeast 296th Way, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
When you think of "Home" this one is it!! - Welcome to this lovely Berkshire Glen home! Enter through a covered front porch into an large family room with a gas fireplace. The spacious kitchen and dining area are on the main floor. This meticulously maintained home has lovely solid bamboo flooring and a huge patio ready for summer entertaining. Large spacious rooms with natural light throughout and gorgeous views of Mt. Rainier. Complete with Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Close to bus lines, schools, and shopping.

Pets are case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 6/14/2019

#881

(RLNE4394000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12852 SE 296th Way have any available units?
12852 SE 296th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 12852 SE 296th Way have?
Some of 12852 SE 296th Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12852 SE 296th Way currently offering any rent specials?
12852 SE 296th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12852 SE 296th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12852 SE 296th Way is pet friendly.
Does 12852 SE 296th Way offer parking?
No, 12852 SE 296th Way does not offer parking.
Does 12852 SE 296th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12852 SE 296th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12852 SE 296th Way have a pool?
No, 12852 SE 296th Way does not have a pool.
Does 12852 SE 296th Way have accessible units?
No, 12852 SE 296th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12852 SE 296th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12852 SE 296th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
