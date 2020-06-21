All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

107 16th St Se

107 16th Street Southeast · (253) 214-7423
Location

107 16th Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 16th St Se · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
107 16th St Se Available 07/01/20 Single story Home in Downtown Auburn - This charming one story home in downtown Auburn is just minutes from everything. It's a spacious, 2 bedroom home, at almost 1100 sqft! The entry of the home takes you to the living room space, with a bedroom on either side of the living room. It flows back to the open kitchen, and then a bonus room off the very back of the home.

The yard for the property is fully fenced, with a shed out back. Close to shopping, freeways, dining, parks and the casino, this home is a must see!

Forrest@havenrent.com

#1117

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5848822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 16th St Se have any available units?
107 16th St Se has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 107 16th St Se currently offering any rent specials?
107 16th St Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 16th St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 16th St Se is pet friendly.
Does 107 16th St Se offer parking?
No, 107 16th St Se does not offer parking.
Does 107 16th St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 16th St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 16th St Se have a pool?
No, 107 16th St Se does not have a pool.
Does 107 16th St Se have accessible units?
No, 107 16th St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 107 16th St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 16th St Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 16th St Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 16th St Se does not have units with air conditioning.
