908 Tabb Lakes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Here is a traditional, waterfront Tabb Lakes two story home! The gorgeous kitchen is an open floor plan connecting to an eat-in area and living room – all with beautiful wood laminate floors! It features granite counter tops, tile backsplash, updated fixtures, and stainless appliances. The first floor includes an updated half bath, formal living room, and formal dining room. Upstairs you will find three spacious spare bedrooms, an updated full bath and a large master suite! The master bath has a grand and beautifully tiled shower with double vanities, and a large walk in closet. The house is situated on a large lot that backs up to the Tabb Lakes pond. The fully fenced in backyard includes a patio and large deck for you to enjoy morning coffee by the water! Apply today at rentingpeninsula.com