908 Tabb Lakes Drive
908 Tabb Lakes Drive

908 Tabb Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
908 Tabb Lakes Drive, York County, VA 23693

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
parking
Here is a traditional, waterfront Tabb Lakes two story home! The gorgeous kitchen is an open floor plan connecting to an eat-in area and living room – all with beautiful wood laminate floors! It features granite counter tops, tile backsplash, updated fixtures, and stainless appliances. The first floor includes an updated half bath, formal living room, and formal dining room. Upstairs you will find three spacious spare bedrooms, an updated full bath and a large master suite! The master bath has a grand and beautifully tiled shower with double vanities, and a large walk in closet. The house is situated on a large lot that backs up to the Tabb Lakes pond. The fully fenced in backyard includes a patio and large deck for you to enjoy morning coffee by the water! Apply today at rentingpeninsula.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 908 Tabb Lakes Drive have any available units?
908 Tabb Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, VA.
What amenities does 908 Tabb Lakes Drive have?
Some of 908 Tabb Lakes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Tabb Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
908 Tabb Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Tabb Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 908 Tabb Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 908 Tabb Lakes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 908 Tabb Lakes Drive offers parking.
Does 908 Tabb Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Tabb Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Tabb Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 908 Tabb Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 908 Tabb Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 908 Tabb Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Tabb Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Tabb Lakes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Tabb Lakes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Tabb Lakes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
